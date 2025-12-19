© 2025 WVPE
Council member says process for complaints about council member conduct must change

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
The new South Bend City Hall, 215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The city plans to open it to the public Oct. 13
Jeff Parrott
/
WVPE

The South Bend Common Council Rules Committee held a rare public meeting Friday to address a complaint filed against council President Canneth Lee. One committee member said the system is flawed and needs to be changed.

The city has a 1977 ordinance detailing how the council should handle citizen complaints filed against members. It calls for the council attorney to conduct a preliminary investigation and decide whether there’s probable cause to investigate further. At the Rules Committee’s brief meeting Friday, council attorney Bob Palmer never said what the complaint, saying he wanted to maintain as much confidentiality as possible.

But from the context of what Palmer did say, it was apparently about a complaint filed by a local citizen alleging that Lee had violated city code by selling puppies that were too young on Facebook. Palmer said he found no probable cause.

Committee member Troy Warner said the process needs to change.

“There’s no vetting process," Warner said. "Somebody could file a complaint and saying that council member Smith was on an airplane with Trump and Epstein and went to Epstein’s island, and this committee would have to have a hearing on that complaint. This process needs to be addressed. We need to fix it.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
