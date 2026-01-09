Vigil planned in South Bend after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

A candlelight vigil is planned in South Bend, following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis. It’s planned for Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza near the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Carrie Bowie is with the Michiana Alliance for Democracy, which is organizing the event. “We want to honor and humanize the lives that were taken by ICE – have been taken by ICE – and to highlight the fact that we want this to stop,” Bowie said.

She said Sunday’s vigil is also meant to bring the community together. Organizers say it will provide a space for grief, solidarity and peaceful protest.

Bowie said she’d ultimately like to see people call on Congress to defund ICE. "We want peaceful communities," Bowie added. "We love our immigrants that are with us. They make us more diverse, more interesting, more smarter. I mean, they help us be more human."

Organizers say Sunday’s event is part of a larger “ICE Out for Good Weekend of Action” taking place across the country.