Cass County Commissioners call for more transparency on data center projects

The Cass County, Michigan Board of Commissioners says it wants more transparency, when it comes to data center development.

The commissioners passed a resolution Thursday, urging local governments and utility providers “to develop and implement a comprehensive regulatory framework.” It also calls on developers to publicly disclose how much water they expect to use and where they’d get their power – along with steps they’d take to avoid financial impacts on local residents.

Wayne Township resident Julie Dye applauded the resolution. “Citizens are pushing back nationwide and statewide with legislation and protests,” Dye told the commissioners.

Dye accused developers of rushing the approval process in other parts of the Midwest. She encouraged the commissioners to support a Michigan House bill that would ban local officials from entering into nondisclosure agreements for data centers.

“Developers quietly approach township board members and have them sign an NDA. Officials get on board and then move the project forward with rezoning and it’s a done deal, without citizen knowledge,” Dye said.

In a Facebook post Friday, the county said the resolution doesn’t deny any specific project, but “it encourages open communication, strong local oversight and a clear framework,” to make sure future proposals align with the county’s long-term goals and residents’ interests.

