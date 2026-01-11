Hundreds gather in South Bend after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Hundreds gathered in South Bend on Sunday to mourn the death of Renee Nicole Good and voice opposition to U.S. immigration enforcement actions. Good was shot Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

Carrie Bowie with the Michiana Alliance for Democracy said her death is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence and abuse. “We gather in grief," Bowie told those assembled at Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. "We gather in community. We gather in hope.”

Attorney and former congressional candidate Pat Hackett said ICE agents were “state-sanctioned violent actors” and said Good died trying to keep her immigrant neighbors safe. Still, Hackett said events like the one in South Bend are also “vigils of new life, glimmers of hope in the darkness of what we may yet become as a nation.”

The event was one of more than a thousand that were planned across the country over the weekend.