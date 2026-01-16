St. Joe County Public Library lists top books checked out in 2025

If you’ve resolved to read more this year, you might feel daunted by all of the choices before you. There are the classics, and new books coming out each month, and the St. Joseph County Public Library also has released its list of its most checked out books from last year.

Topping the list was “The Let Them Theory” by podcaster and motivational expert Mel Robbins and her daughter Sawyer Robbins. If you’re feeling stuck or overwhelmed, they urge you not to give power to others. Two simple words, Let Them, will set you free.

Next up was a novel, “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci. It’s about two orphans in 1944 wartorn London who find fellowship in one another but secrets, bombs, and the law could tear them apart.

Their third most checked out book, another novel, was Alison Espach’s “The Wedding People.” Phoebe Stone is the only person at the Cornwall Inn who wasn’t invited to a wedding. Her own plans are very different yet she keeps crossing paths with the meticulous bride, and Phoebe’s plans for this weekend could ruin this special day. Or reset both women’s lives for the better.

The library tells you about more of their most checked out books from 2025. Happy reading.