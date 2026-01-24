Health care providers urge caution against frostbite, hypothermia

Health care providers are warning about the dangers of cold weather.

Early signs of frostbite include tingling and a change of skin color in the affected area, according to Apeksha Shah, a family nurse practitioner with Saint Joseph Health System. "First of all, you need to get indoors," Shah said in a video released by Saint Joseph Health System. "You need to remove any wet clothing. Try to gently rewarm the affected area. Do not do rubbing or use any kind of direct heat, such as heating pad or hot water or fire."

If you have more severe pain or discoloration, blistering, or a complete loss of feeling, it’s time to seek emergency treatment. “If you’re having hypothermic symptoms such as confusion, excessive drowsiness, you need to seek emergency care, too,” Shah added.

If you have to be outside, Shah said it’s best to dress in layers and wear insulated clothes and boots. “Cover your exposed skin," Shah said. "Always stay dry. Take frequent warm breaks, and watch for early signs for frostbite or hypothermia."

In addition to frostbite and hypothermia, Shah said the cold can also worsen chronic diseases like heart problems, asthma and poor circulation.

