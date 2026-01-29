Coroner: employee accidentally shot himself in head at work

A Mishawaka man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself Wednesday at the Mishawaka Discount Tire store.

At about 5 p.m., an hour before closing, police responded to the Grape Road business and found 29-year-old employee Curtiss Walker dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Mishawaka Police Sgt. Steve Headley said Walker had been in a closed office off the lobby, with two others, when he carelessly handled a friend’s semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives interviewed his friend and another person who was in the office, and found no reason to suspect foul play. On Thursday St. Joseph County Coroner Patti Jordan determined that Walker had fired the gun accidentally.

Police said they did not yet know whether Walker or his friend who owned the gun knew that it was loaded.

Walker was married with three young children.

The business was closed Thursday and planned to re-open Friday.