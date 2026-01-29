Michiana rents rose faster than national median but still lower

If you live in St. Joseph or Cass counties and it seems like apartment or house rents have gone way up in recent years, well, that’s because they have.

If you’re ready to start renting your own place but don’t quite feel like you have enough money saved up, there’s a reason for that besides maybe your income and credit limitations. The median rent in the South Bend-Mishawaka metro statistical area, which includes Cass County in Michigan, increased 14% this year compared to 2024. Median rents nationally rose by only 3% during that time.

That’s according to a new analysis released Thursday by Construction Coverage, a research firm used by builders and real estate professionals.

The good news for young adults locally who are hoping to move out of their parents’ homes is that they may be able to do it faster than in more desirable coastal cities. South Bend-Mishawaka’s monthly median rent is now $1,375, which is 28% lower than the national median rent of $1,924.

The median rent locally on a 1-bedroom unit is $1,163 and it builds up to $1,847 for four bedrooms.