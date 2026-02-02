Buttigieg releases new video, rips Trump, ICE on Fox News

Former South Bend Mayor and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hasn’t officially declared he’s running for president in 2028. But he’s recently been acting like he is.

On Facebook Sunday Buttigieg shared a new 2-minute video that includes footage from his most recent trip to South Bend, when he spoke at the University of Notre Dame Jan. 23.

“Feels really good to be back," Buttigieg says as the video opens with background music. "As soon as I come here, I just feel so proud of the place. Every corner of the city I feel like I have some emotional connection to, some memory. My experiences here really shaped who I am in so many ways.”

And on Saturday Buttigieg appeared on Fox News where he said the Trump administration is “out of control,” after video showed ICE agents in Minneapolis taking protester Alex Pretti’s gun before agents shot him 10 times.

”I think those are the kinds of things, that as painful as they are, can actually bring together a lot of Americans to say, hey we need a different direction," Buttigieg told Fox News Saturday in America host Kayleigh McEnany. "Or even if you do usually vote Republican, we need some balance in our government.”

Buttigieg in recent weeks also has traveled to campaign for other Democrats, giving them money from his Win the Era political action committee. Other potential Democratic candidates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and former Vice President Kamala Harris also have been starting new PACs to fund midterm races.