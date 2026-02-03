© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Shore plans upgrades at station where woman was killed

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
Dyer, IN native and Ball State University alum Grace Bentkowski. She was killed in July 2024 by a South Shore Line train as she crossed in front of it at the Hegewisch station on Chicago's far southeast side.
Provided
Dyer, IN native and Ball State University alum Grace Bentkowski. She was killed in July 2024 by a South Shore Line train as she crossed in front of it at the Hegewisch station on Chicago's far southeast side.

About a year and a half after a fatal accident, the South Shore Line plans safety upgrades for a pedestrian crossing.

The South Shore on Tuesday announced plans to install gates, flashing lights and bells at its Hegewisch pedestrian crossing on Chicago’s far southeast side. That’s where 22-year-old journalist Grace Bentkowski was killed in July 2024, when she was hit by a train while crossing the tracks.

Her family had lobbied the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District to make the safety enhancements, staging a walk there in July.

Federal regulations do not require active warning devices at pedestrian crossings but NICTD says a study after Bentkowski’s death recommended them at this one. As part of the district’s 5-year capital program adopted by the Board of Trustees last Monday, NICTD will be seeking proposals for the engineering for the project, and then soliciting public bids from contractors to perform the work. NICTD estimates the total project cost to be approximately $2.75M.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Shore LineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation DistrictaccidentpedestrianGrace Bentkowski
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott