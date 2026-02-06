Updated brownfield plan would bring 216 housing units to St. Joseph, Michigan

Plans to bring new housing to a former industrial site are moving forward in St. Joseph, Michigan. Harbor Shores is looking to bring 216 residential units to about 21 acres along the St. Joseph River. The site used to be home to two Whirlpool plants.

Berrien County Community Development Director Dan Fette says it will include a mix of townhomes, courtyard homes, apartments, lofts and villas. “[It's a] fairly dense development, with a number of public amenities, including a new hotel, restaurants, public recreational facilities, as well as a new waterfront that’ll be constructed,” Fette told the county commissioners on Thursday.

He said 20 of the townhomes would have income restrictions.

The total investment is expected to be over $96.5 million. The commissioners approved an updated brownfield plan, which would allow an estimated $55 million to be reimbursed, by capturing the increase in property tax revenues.

Fette said there’s a strong demand for housing, especially for middle-income households. “Some studies suggest as much as 23,000 new residential housing units are necessary in Southwest Michigan in order to meet the current demand levels for housing,” Fette noted.

The updated plan now goes to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. If approved, construction could start this spring. The full project is scheduled to be complete by 2036.