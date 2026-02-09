Police release no new information on officers killing 17-year-old

Elkhart police and prosecutors released no new information Monday in a case where officers shot and killed a 17-year-old male at High Dive Pavilion Park Sunday.

Police had not released his name or what led officers to shoot him. They said two officers had been placed on administrative leave.

Police on Sunday issued a statement saying that at about 1:36 a.m. that day, an officer saw what they called a “suspicious” vehicle parked at the High Dive Park Pavilion on Beardsley Avenue. They said the officer initiated contact with the adult driver and observed several males and females in the vehicle, some of whom appeared to be juveniles, and it was after curfew.

From there the police press release makes a big jump, saying that when a second officer arrived 12 minutes after the first one, both officers fired their guns.

Police said they seized multiple handguns in and around the vehicle.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker released a statement saying no new information would come Monday, and that she wasn’t releasing the 17-year-old’s name because he was a minor.

Mayor Rod Roberson released a statement calling his death “devastating.”

He said, “I know emotions are raw right now with comments and videos being spread on social media. Please allow this investigation to run its course.”