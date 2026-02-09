© 2026 WVPE
Police say sister's boyfriend's modified gun involved in death of 10-year-old girl in Mishawaka

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:10 PM EST
323 S. Taylor St., Mishawaka, where police said 10-year-old Sophia Burks was fatally shot on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
Provided
323 S. Taylor St., Mishawaka, where police said 10-year-old Sophia Burks was fatally shot on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Mishawaka police are investigating the fatal shooting Saturday of a 10-year-old girl.

It happened in a house at the corner of Taylor and 5th streets. Police responded there to find 10-year-old Sophia Burks dead from a gunshot wound.

A police spokesman Monday said he didn’t yet know if detectives consider the shooting accidental. But police arrested 17-year-old Jacob Olvera on charges of possessing a machine gun, dangerous possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness as a Level 6 felony.

Police said Olvera is the boyfriend of Sophia’s older sister, who also lives in the house. Olvera was being detained at the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was awaiting formal charges.

Indiana Code states that “a machine gun is defined as any weapon that shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.”

Last January we reported on a growing problem police are seeing with people modifying handguns for rapid fire by using a plastic switch to override the trigger bar.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
