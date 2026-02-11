Elkhart County saw increase in tourist spending in 2024

Elkhart County saw an increase in tourism spending in 2024. Visitor spending grew by more than six percent from 2023, outpacing the state as a whole.

That’s according to the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, citing a report commissioned by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. The county ranked 11th of Indiana's 92 counties in total visitor spending.

"Interest in Amish Country continues," said Terry Mark, the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau's director of communications and public relations. "We’re an affordable and safe destination that’s reachable by many people in the Midwest."

Mark pointed to attractions like Das Dutchman Essenhaus and the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, as well as events like the Elkhart Jazz Festival and the Nappanee Apple Festival.

Mark said the county relies on tourism to support small businesses and local artists. He said the greatest impact comes from visitors who want to spend a long weekend, as well as organized bus groups.

"They’ll stay multiple days in our hotels," Mark explained. "They dine out. They go shopping, and then they might see a show, a concert in our area."

The Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s most recent economic impact report showed that tourism generated $823 million in expenditures in 2023. Mark said he’s optimistic that growth will continue in the years ahead.