City honors four for Black History Month with billboards, event

In the final week of Black History Month, the city of South Bend has announced this year’s Black History Month Honorees. This year’s awardees include a barber, an educator, a financial services executive and a property manager.

Starting with the barber, the city is honoring Cheryl Hayes, who has honed her craft for nearly six decades. In a statement, the city says, “In one remarkable instance, she has had the honor of cutting the hair of five generations of men within a single family.”

The retired educator of 36 years is George Jones. He remains active in several community groups serving the city’s west side.

Tina Patton is a retired financial services executive who now heads up Cross Community, Inc., a community development corporation dedicated to affordable housing. She’s married to Michael Patton, the city’s former diversity and inclusion director.

And Ja’Van Smith is the property manager at Beacon Heights, a low-income apartment complex. Last year the South Bend Police Department recognized Smith with its Community Oriented Policing Special Partnership Award.

As it does each year, the city is honoring them with digital billboards for a week, from Monday through Sunday, along with a 6 p.m. event Thursday at the Century Center.