© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City honors four for Black History Month with billboards, event

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST
Cheryl Hayes
1 of 4  — Cheryl Hayes_original photo - Copy - Copy.jpg
Cheryl Hayes
Tina Patton
2 of 4  — Tina Patton_original photo.JPG
Tina Patton
George Jones
3 of 4  — George Jones_original photo.jpg
George Jones
Ja'Van Smith
4 of 4  — JaVan Smith_original photo.png
Ja'Van Smith

In the final week of Black History Month, the city of South Bend has announced this year’s Black History Month Honorees. This year’s awardees include a barber, an educator, a financial services executive and a property manager.

Starting with the barber, the city is honoring Cheryl Hayes, who has honed her craft for nearly six decades. In a statement, the city says, “In one remarkable instance, she has had the honor of cutting the hair of five generations of men within a single family.”

The retired educator of 36 years is George Jones. He remains active in several community groups serving the city’s west side.

Tina Patton is a retired financial services executive who now heads up Cross Community, Inc., a community development corporation dedicated to affordable housing. She’s married to Michael Patton, the city’s former diversity and inclusion director.

And Ja’Van Smith is the property manager at Beacon Heights, a low-income apartment complex. Last year the South Bend Police Department recognized Smith with its Community Oriented Policing Special Partnership Award.

As it does each year, the city is honoring them with digital billboards for a week, from Monday through Sunday, along with a 6 p.m. event Thursday at the Century Center.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Black History MonthCity of South Bendbillboard
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott