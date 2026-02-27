More Elkhart County first responders complete crisis intervention training

More first responders are being trained on how to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. The Elkhart County Crisis Intervention Team held a graduation ceremony for its latest class Friday. The 40-hour course helps police officers, firefighters and correctional staff learn deescalation techniques.

Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo says these skills might not attract attention, but they help keep people safe. “If we can deescalate the situation, there’s no news. There’s nothing to tell. There’s nothing sensational,” Cataldo told WVPE on Friday.

She said the course includes presentations on substance use disorder, suicide prevention and intellectual disabilities, among other topics. “We do a field trip to both Goshen and Elkhart, showing the police officers and the first responders the resources that we have that they can either refer people to or take people to, instead of the ER or the jail,” Cataldo added.

The program also includes yearly continuing education to allow officers to further explore topics of interest, and a two-day course for therapists and other community partners.

Judge Cataldo said the Elkhart County Crisis Intervention Team has existed in some form since about 2010, and it’s had an impact. She pointed to an incident in which a man with a machete was found riding a bus near one of Oaklawn’s facilities.

“One of the former steering committee members worked at that Oaklawn location, called one of the CIT officers, and they were able to get the person that had the machete some help, and they were able to keep everybody safe,” Cataldo said.

The county says 26 first responders from seven different agencies were registered for the latest class.