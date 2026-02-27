© 2026 WVPE
Professor declines directorship in uproar over abortion rights stance

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:50 PM EST
Susan Ostermann, associate professor of global affairs, University of Notre Dame.
Provided
Susan Ostermann, associate professor of global affairs, University of Notre Dame.

A University of Notre Dame professor has decided not to accept a promotion after her past statements advocating for abortion rights caused an uproar.

The university in January announced that, effective in July, it had named Susan Ostermann, an associate professor of global affairs, as director of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies, part of the Keough School of Global Affairs.

But in an online essay, Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Diocese Bishop Kevin Rhoades called Ostermann’s promotion a scandal because of her past statements supporting abortion rights and criticizing anti-abortion rights pregnancy resource centers.

Ostermann’s promotion reportedly caused at least two professors to resign in protest. And some anti-abortion rights student groups had planned a demonstration on campus Friday night.

But on Thursday the university announced Ostermann’s decision to decline the directorship. In a statement, the university said, “She remains a highly valued member of our faculty, and we are grateful for her continued contributions as a scholar-teacher and member of the Notre Dame community.”
