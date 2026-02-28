Indiana leaders react to strikes against Iran

Leaders from Indiana are reacting to Saturday’s airstrikes against Iran. In a post on X, Senator Jim Banks said, “A Trump red line isn’t a warning–it’s a promise.” In a later post, Banks said the president's actions "were not about starting a war," but preventing one.

Senator Todd Young’s social media response was more nuanced. He said, “No one wants more conflict in the Middle East, but Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.” Still, Young noted that “The American people will have questions pertaining to the nature of threats, risks to our troops and homeland, and objectives sought.” He said their questions must be answered, and he looks forward to Congress being included in discussions about any next steps.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith called on “the people of Iran to rise up and reclaim their once great nation.”

U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym called the operation “a bold and decisive step by President Trump to create real peace in the region.”

In Michigan, U.S. Representative Tim Walberg had a similar response. He also said President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to make a deal, but Iran “threatened our national security through their pursuit of attaining a nuclear weapon.”

But former South Bend mayor and U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized the president for, as he put it, “risking American lives and resources, ignoring American law, and endangering our allies and partners.”