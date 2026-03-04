MACOG exploring cuts to Interurban Trolley service

The Interurban Trolley could see an eight-percent service reduction in the coming months. The bus service serves the Elkhart area and connects it with Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments has said that funding isn’t keeping up with rising costs. Transit Planner Aidan McHugh told MACOG’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday that a draft plan would eliminate 11 of the top 15 least cost-effective trips.

“So, it’s really a lot of early morning, evening service, Saturday service, things like that, that are not as well traveled as some of the other trips,” McHugh explained.

He said planners will meet with stakeholders over the coming weeks to refine the plan, before it’s presented for final approval.