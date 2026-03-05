Elkhart, St. Joseph County police investigate injury hit-and-runs

Police in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties have been investigating hit-and-run crashes that left pedestrians severely injured. Police have made an arrest in one case but they’re asking for the public’s help in the other.

Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel’s office on Thursday issued a statement about a crash that happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 7, a Saturday. An individual –- police did not release a name, age or gender –- was riding a bike near State Road 19 and Quail Ridge Drive when they were struck by a vehicle. The victim was knocked unconscious by the impact.

Police say the suspect was believed to be driving a silver SUV, potentially a 2010-2024 Toyota 4Runner with passenger side damage and likely a broken mirror.

The other case happened Wednesday in South Bend. Around 1:15 p.m. near Portage and Leland avenues, a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then left the scene. Police say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, and they’ve made an arrest in that case, but they had not released more details by our deadline Thursday.

To report tips to the Elkhart County Sheriff, call 574-533-4151 or click on "Submit a Tip" on the department's website.