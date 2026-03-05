South Bend Airport switching to 'ticketless' parking

South Bend International Airport has some new parking procedures. Interstate Parking is switching to ticketless entry and exit, using license plate recognition.

Drivers can enter their license plate number and payment information through an online portal on their smartphone, using a QR code posted in the parking lots and airport terminal. “As long as you register your vehicle prior to approaching the exit lanes, when you exit, you will simply drive out, and your card will be charged,” said Julie Curtis, vice president of marketing & air service development at South Bend International Airport.

Drivers can register their vehicle when they park at the airport or before they leave – any time before they exit the parking lot. Digital receipts are sent by text or email.

Curtis said parking rates are staying the same at this point, and travelers still have the option to pay cash. “For anybody that does not have a smartphone, there will be ambassadors throughout the parking lot that can help people processing the payment via cash,” Curtis explained.

Interstate Parking began converting lot entrances on Wednesday and hopes to have the new system in place at all of the airport’s parking lots on Friday. In the meantime, customers who get a ticket when entering will still have to use it to leave.

The announcement of the new system was met with some questions on the airport’s Facebook page, but Curtis said the feedback she’s gotten has been positive. “We’ve also heard from many travelers that are frequent business travelers, and while they may not have actually used the system yet, they’re very excited for this new system that’s going to make it even easier to park at SBN,” Curtis added.