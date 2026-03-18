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South Bend airport seeks donations for unpaid TSA workers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT

Thirty-three days into the federal government shutdown, South Bend International Airport is collecting donations for their Transportation Security Administration workers.

The airport wants to help TSA staff who are working without pay. On Wednesday they announced you can bring donations to the Airport Information Office daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They say the biggest need is gas cards, as gas prices have surged amid Israel and the Trump Administration’s war on Iran. They’re requesting gas cards to specific gas stations in $10 increments, rather than general gift cards like Visa, Mastercard or American Express.

They’re also asking for personal hygiene products like soap, deodorant and shampoo.

In a statement, airport CEO Mike Daigle said, “This drive is one small way we can express our gratitude and appreciation of their commitment to showing up and keeping travelers moving from SBN. As a result, we do not have the lines that larger airports are seeing.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team government shutdownfederal governmentTransportationTransportation Security AdministrationsbnSouth Bend International Airport
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott