© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SBPD's new responder drone draws Facebook threats, chief says don't do it

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
The South Bend Police Department's new Drone as First Responder. The drone is housed in a box atop the department's Sample Street headquarters.
Provided
The South Bend Police Department's new Drone as First Responder. The drone is housed in a box atop the department's Sample Street headquarters.

On Wednesday the South Bend Police Department announced its new Drone as First Responder program. Police warned people to leave the drone alone.

Their new drone is stationed on the police headquarters roof and will be sent out on select 911 calls before officers can arrive on scene.

Our coverage prompted some comments on Facebook from people saying they’ll shoot down the drone if it hovers over their homes. But Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said taking such action would not be wise.

“It’s 400 feet in the air and it’s essentially a dot," Ruszkowski said. "If you shoot at it and hit it, that drone is going to fall on something or someone. If you shoot at it and miss it, that bullet is going to fall on something or someone. So it’s not just our $2,500 discharging a firearm in the city, you have several federal agencies that you’re going to have to contend with as well. And we will help them find that. And it’s got a really good camera so if you do do that, then on its way down we’re probably going to identify you.”

Vendor Flock Safety is letting the city trial the drone free of charge until the end of the year. Starting next year Flock will charge the city $300,000 a year for the program.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Real Time Crime CenterDrone as First ResponderdronesSouth Bend Police Chief Scott RuszkowskiFlock Safety
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott