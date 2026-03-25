Michiana Trump voters dislike gas prices but still support him

The Trump Administration’s war with Iran, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, has pushed gas prices up.

In Mishawaka, retiree Sudie Layne stopped at half a tank while gassing up her Nissan Murano. Layne says she’s being more strategic about running errands.

“It’s like OK let’s do it all in one trip vs. OK, I’ve retired, I can do this, I can do that," Layne said. "I’m going to Middlebury now so I have to get gas. At $4.19 a gallon, it hurts. I’m not filling it, I’m only getting enough to get there and back, hoping it will go down in the next few days.”

Layne says she voted for Trump and continues to support him. That sentiment was echoed by Tony Anglero, an Uber driver from Goshen who was filling up in Elkhart.

Anglero spent over $73 to gas up his SUV, about $20 more than usual. But he said gas prices were also high three years ago under President Biden and he still supports Trump.

“It seems like he’s playing chess," Anglero said. "I hope he’s making the right moves. So yeah let’s see how it goes. Let’s see if we can get these gas prices down to $1.50 again.”