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Michiana Trump voters dislike gas prices but still support him

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Gas was selling at $4.19 a gallon Wednesday at a BP station at Nappanee Street and California Road in Elkhart. AAA says the Indiana average for the day was $4.08 a gallon.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Gas was selling at $4.19 a gallon Wednesday at a BP station at Nappanee Street and California Road in Elkhart. AAA says the Indiana average for the day was $4.08 a gallon.

The Trump Administration’s war with Iran, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, has pushed gas prices up.

In Mishawaka, retiree Sudie Layne stopped at half a tank while gassing up her Nissan Murano. Layne says she’s being more strategic about running errands.

“It’s like OK let’s do it all in one trip vs. OK, I’ve retired, I can do this, I can do that," Layne said. "I’m going to Middlebury now so I have to get gas. At $4.19 a gallon, it hurts. I’m not filling it, I’m only getting enough to get there and back, hoping it will go down in the next few days.”

Layne says she voted for Trump and continues to support him. That sentiment was echoed by Tony Anglero, an Uber driver from Goshen who was filling up in Elkhart.

Anglero spent over $73 to gas up his SUV, about $20 more than usual. But he said gas prices were also high three years ago under President Biden and he still supports Trump.

“It seems like he’s playing chess," Anglero said. "I hope he’s making the right moves. So yeah let’s see how it goes. Let’s see if we can get these gas prices down to $1.50 again.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott