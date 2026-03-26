Local churches to emphasize care for vulnerable residents with Palm Sunday procession

Local churches will call on government leaders to protect the most vulnerable residents, with a Palm Sunday procession through South Bend.

The event is organized by We Make Indiana and local congregations. Participants plan to gather at Howard Park at 2:00 p.m. Sunday and walk past downtown government buildings, while singing songs and carrying palms and banners.

Wayne Peterson-Stephan is pastor of Zion Community Church and is a member of the committee that’s planning Sunday’s event. He says it’s an opportunity for public witness.

“We want to create a community where people of faith are coming together and really listening and meeting the needs of those who exist here – whether that’s housing issues, whether that’s people that have food insecurities,” Peterson-Stephan said.

Peterson-Stephan cites the gospel themes of feeding the hungry, healing the sick and welcoming the stranger. He feels that local leaders have at least been willing to discuss these concerns, but he thinks state and federal officials have been less responsive. He points to policies to cut funding for Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

“We seem to have endless funding for war, but not enough funding to support those who really need it,” Peterson-Stephan added.

The Church of Our Lady of Loretto, First Presbyterian Church of South Bend, Kern Road Mennonite Church, Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren and Zion Community Church are among those taking part in Sunday’s event, but Peterson-Stephan welcomes anyone to join.

We Make Indiana is a financial supporter of WVPE.