South Shore Line cuts ribbon on Monon Corridor

The South Shore Line’s new branch to Dyer is now up and running.

“Mister engineer, flip the switch. Let’s head south!” said Governor Mike Braun, officially opening Monon Corridor service Tuesday.

The eight-mile branch includes three new stations, with plans for a fourth in Downtown Hammond. Former Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Mike Noland noted that the branch offers direct rush hour service to Chicago and off-peak shuttles to connect with the main line.

"We can provide full service on day one," Noland explained. "That does not happen normally on a new start project, and we’re proud to make that happen on this operation."

The $1.6 billion branch runs on a section of the former Monon Railroad that’s been largely abandoned for decades. U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said it’s Northwest Indiana’s largest infrastructure investment since the Borman Expressway.

“Communities are going to thrive, and the economic opportunities that this will open up for people, as far as education, as far as jobs and connectivity to one of the largest economies in the world is good for Northwest Indiana,” Mrvan said.

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U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym (R-Granger) agreed that Hoosiers will benefit. “It’s about reducing congestion on our highways, giving parents more time at home, instead of stuck in traffic,” Yakym said.

In Dyer, town council member Mary Timm expects to see a lot of growth. "This opens up a lot of opportunities, not only economically but just for the people of Dyer," Timm said. "When they want to go into the city, they have a way to do it safely, effectively, saving time. I think it’s going to open a lot of doors."

Tuesday’s first run came after more than five years of construction and decades of planning. The first train drew excitement from local and state officials, as well as railfans and transit advocates.

Helping to oversee the first run was conductor Michael Mashburn. "It’s pretty exciting," Mashburn said. "Me and my engineer, we’ve been doing a lot of the testing and everything to get it ready. I think it went very well."

The South Shore Line’s new branch will operate with some of its oldest railcars still in service, dating back to the early 1980s. Noland noted that they’ve been largely rebuilt in-house by NICTD staff.