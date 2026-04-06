Salvation Army offering Elkhart seniors free shoe gift cards

If you’re 55 or older and live in the northern half of Elkhart County, the Salvation Army may have soon some new shoes for you.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that falls are the leading cause of injuries for seniors, and so a key way to help with balance as we age is to wear good shoes. That, like many things, is getting more expensive these days, so the Salvation Army of Elkhart is trying to help.

On Monday they announced a shoe gift-away for seniors. Thanks to underwriting from three sponsors, they have enough money to give 100 people $60 gift cards to the Elkhart Shoe Carnival store.

Sign-up for the cards must be in person, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army of Elkhart offices at 300 N. Main St. Shoe Carnival will offer card recipients a 20% discount for a week after that.

“Many senior citizens find themselves kind of strapped for cash," says Ron Sherck, the nonprofit’s development director. "When it comes to buying a pair of shoes, that may not be something that’s budgeted in for them, so we want to assist them in making sure they get a good pair of shoes.”

Sherck said people wanting the gift cards won’t have to verify they’re low-income but they will have to provide documentation that they live in the northern half of Elkhart County.