© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jail K9s receive bullet-, stab-proof vests but heat a major danger

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department today (on Tuesday) announced they’ve received safety vests for their two jail K9s, Apollo and Thor. NOTE: this story references violence toward animals.

The bullet- and stab-proof vests were donated by the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Vested Interest In K9s Inc. They’ll be embroidered with the words, “BORN TO LOVE, TRAINED TO SERVE, LOYAL ALWAYS.” Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Apollo and Thor are two of the over 30,000 police dogs working nationally. Last year, the Officer Down Memorial Page says 23 of those dogs died while in training or on duty. Heatstroke killed the most, accounting for eight deaths, either from officers leaving dogs in patrol cars during hot weather, or dogs dying from heat exhaustion during pursuits.

After the heat-related deaths, seven dogs were shot, five died in crashes, and three were killed in other ways.

In a statement, Sheriff Bill Redman said Apollo and Thor face fewer risks in the jail but edged weapons, or shanks, can be made in any correctional facility. Redman added that officers “certainly take extra precautions with their K9 partners to protect them from heat-related incidents.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team K9K-9dogspolice dogSt. Joseph County Sheriff's DepartmentSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanVested Interest in K9s Inc.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott