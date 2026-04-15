Cass County looks to capitalize on astro-tourism during Dark Sky Awareness Week

Stargazing could be a big industry for Cass County, Michigan, but advocates worry that light pollution might stand in the way. The county marked International Dark Sky Awareness Week with a special presentation Monday.

Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chair Robert Parrish said astro-tourism is on the rise, and the Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park is proving to be a destination for visitors from the Chicago and Detroit areas. "It’s estimated that 80 percent of the population of the United States has never seen the Milky Way, and that’s what’s driving the astro-tourism," Parrish explained. "People are traveling to see the stars."

Parrish said Cass County is poised to be the gateway to Michigan’s flourishing dark sky movement, but it has to protect its natural resources. Light pollution – like sky glow from poorly-designed streetlights – can limit views.

“We are all made of star stuff, and when we pull the veil over the night sky, we cut off our ability to look back at our own past,” Parrish said.

Beyond that, light pollution can impact wildlife, like insects and migratory birds.

Parrish said communities and property owners can reduce light pollution by changing fixtures, and by using timers or motion sensors. “The best is a fully-shielded light that covers the light source, focuses it down on the ground,” Parrish said.

The Cass County Commissioners passed a resolution last week endorsing Dark Sky Awareness Week, and Lawless Park will have extended hours through Saturday, weather permitting.