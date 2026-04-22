Downtown Elkhart concert to feature Boyz II Men, The Jacksons

For their second Celebration Under the Stars, city of Elkhart leaders Wednesday announced The Jacksons and Boys II Men will play an outdoor concert downtown.

Boys II Men scored their biggest hit in 1992 with End of the Road. They may have reached the end of their pop stardom in the ‘90s but the boy band is back and coming to Elkhart.

The four-time Grammy winners will join The Jackson’s, the legendary 1960s brother act said to have inspired such boy bands, for a free August 29 show on the downtown Central Green. That's a Saturday and it starts at 7 p.m.

The first Celebration Under the Stars last year, featuring Kool & the Gang and The Commodores, drew some 15,000 people. In a statement, Mayor Rod Roberson said that was the biggest gathering ever downtown.

In case you’re wondering, Boys II Men still has three of their four original members, after one left the group in 2003. Jackie and Marlon are still touring as “The Jacksons” after Michael died in 2009, Jermaine left the group in 2020, and Tito died in 2024.