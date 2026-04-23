Colbert asks Buttigieg about presidential bid in final guest spot

With his final episode planned for May 21, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert had former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a guest Wednesday. Colbert, like many others, pressed Buttigieg on whether he’s running for president.

The show promoted the interview as a look at why Buttigieg is drawing big crowds lately in places not typically seen as friendly to Democrats, like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Republican Margorie Taylor Greene’s district in Georgia. Colbert asked him about running for president again in 2028.

“Does it appeal to you at all?" Colbert said.

"I mean look, obviously I ran for that office once so what I’d say now, obviously I’m a ways away from being able to make a decision like that or make news like that," Buttigieg replied.

"But it’s a decision you need to make? Your words," Colbert said, drawing laughs from the crowd.

"I suppose so, yeah, sure.”

Since he was deployed to Afghanistan as a Naval intelligence officer during that war, Colbert asked Buttigieg his thoughts on the Trump Administration’s war with Iran.

“I just remember the feeling of being on that plane going into Afghanistan, praying that the people who sent me there knew what they were doing," Buttigieg said. "And now you’ve got a war, a shooting war, where Americans have lost their lives and it feels like the president is just making this up as he goes along.”