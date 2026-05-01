Fulton County resident suing over closed data center committee meetings

As Fulton County researches whether it should allow data centers, one resident is suing over the process.

Back in March, the county commissioners approved a moratorium on data center development. Then, the area plan commission passed a resolution to establish a nine-member committee to research, evaluate, and recommend potential changes to the county’s data center ordinance. The resolution said the committee’s meetings would be closed to the public, since it didn’t qualify as a governing body, under Indiana Code.

Resident Richard O’Neill disagrees. He says by receiving information and making recommendations, the committee is taking official action, as defined by the state. O’Neill is asking the court to require the data center committee to give notice and meet in public.

In a response filed this week, the plan commission’s attorney maintained that Indiana’s Open Door Law has an exception for such committees, and a closed meeting on April 8 was not a violation.