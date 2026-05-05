Trump candidate beats Rogers, Schaetzle out, Ruszkowski wins

In St. Joseph County primary voting Tuesday, President Trump’s candidate won, a Republican who fought in court to appear on the ballot lost, and another incumbent held off a challenger.

Granger Republican State Senator Linda Rogers lost her re-election bid to Dr. Brian Schmutzler, who Trump endorsed in retaliation for Rogers’ refusal to support Trump’s redistricting push for Indiana earlier this year.

And Republican St. Joseph County Council member Dan Schaetzle lost his re-election bid to Republican Jamie O’Brien. The state GOP had taken Schaetzle to court to stop him from running again as a Republican, after the party found him to not be in good standing for supporting a Democrat in 20024, but Schaetzle prevailed in court.

On the Democratic ticket, Lori Camp defeated Dave Thomas 60% to 40% for the county council District E nomination. That’s the seat held by retiring Democrat Diana Hess.

And for sheriff, Democrat Scott Ruszkowski, who’s now South Bend police chief, beat Earl Wigfall 66% to 44%. Ruszkowski will face Republican Rod Laureys in November.