© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump candidate beats Rogers, Schaetzle out, Ruszkowski wins

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:27 PM EDT

In St. Joseph County primary voting Tuesday, President Trump’s candidate won, a Republican who fought in court to appear on the ballot lost, and another incumbent held off a challenger.

Granger Republican State Senator Linda Rogers lost her re-election bid to Dr. Brian Schmutzler, who Trump endorsed in retaliation for Rogers’ refusal to support Trump’s redistricting push for Indiana earlier this year.

And Republican St. Joseph County Council member Dan Schaetzle lost his re-election bid to Republican Jamie O’Brien. The state GOP had taken Schaetzle to court to stop him from running again as a Republican, after the party found him to not be in good standing for supporting a Democrat in 20024, but Schaetzle prevailed in court.

On the Democratic ticket, Lori Camp defeated Dave Thomas 60% to 40% for the county council District E nomination. That’s the seat held by retiring Democrat Diana Hess.

And for sheriff, Democrat Scott Ruszkowski, who’s now South Bend police chief, beat Earl Wigfall 66% to 44%. Ruszkowski will face Republican Rod Laureys in November.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott