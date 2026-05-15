Mishawaka council to vote on another utility rate hike

The Mishawaka city administration is again asking the common council to approve increasing utility costs for residents.

Last fall the council approved the Mayor Dave Wood administration’s request to increase the sewer or wastewater part of monthly utility bills.

On Tuesday the administration will ask the council to hike the water part of the bill, 5.9% a year over five years. Administration spokesman Matt Lentsch says that revenue will pay for needed water infrastructure upgrades.

The council Tuesday also will consider a bill to create a utility rate assistance program for low-income customers. You must show that your income is low enough to qualify for energy assistance through a provider like REAL Services. If so, you can receive a 5% discount. That would knock $11 off the average monthly Mishawaka utility bill of $229.

That’s less generous than South Bend, which created a utility assistance program in 2022 that reduces bills up to $25 depending on income.