© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mishawaka council to vote on another utility rate hike

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
The city of Mishawaka administration on Tuesday will ask the common council to approve increasing the water portion of city utility bills by 5.9% a year over the next five years. The new revenue will pay to modernize infrastructure like this city water treatment plant on Virgil Street.
The city of Mishawaka administration on Tuesday will ask the common council to approve increasing the water portion of city utility bills by 5.9% a year over the next five years. The new revenue will pay to modernize infrastructure like this city water treatment plant on Virgil Street.

The Mishawaka city administration is again asking the common council to approve increasing utility costs for residents.

Last fall the council approved the Mayor Dave Wood administration’s request to increase the sewer or wastewater part of monthly utility bills.

On Tuesday the administration will ask the council to hike the water part of the bill, 5.9% a year over five years. Administration spokesman Matt Lentsch says that revenue will pay for needed water infrastructure upgrades.

The council Tuesday also will consider a bill to create a utility rate assistance program for low-income customers. You must show that your income is low enough to qualify for energy assistance through a provider like REAL Services. If so, you can receive a 5% discount. That would knock $11 off the average monthly Mishawaka utility bill of $229.

That’s less generous than South Bend, which created a utility assistance program in 2022 that reduces bills up to $25 depending on income.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott