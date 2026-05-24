Michiana communities to host parades, remembrance ceremonies for Memorial Day

Michiana communities are marking Memorial Day with parades and remembrance ceremonies.

South Bend’s Westside Memorial Day Parade steps off at 8:15 a.m. Monday and will make its way along Ford Street from Lombardy to Olive. It’s the 100th edition of the volunteer-organized parade. Organizers say this year’s theme is “A Century of Remembrance.” A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery on State Road 2 at 10:15 a.m., followed by military honors and a reading of the names of all St. Joseph County veterans who died in the last year.

In Goshen, events start at 8:45 a.m. Monday with a riverfront service at Powerhouse Park, followed by a 9:00 a.m. ceremony at the Historic Elkhart County Courthouse. The downtown parade steps off at 10:15 a.m., ending with a final tribute at Oakridge Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the city of Elkhart will host a Veterans Memorial Service at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Rice Cemetery. Starting at 11:00, the Memorial Day Parade will march down Main Street from Harrison to Lexington. Elkhart’s theme this year is “250 Years of Service and Sacrifice.”

Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. It’ll head north on Main Street, then west on Mishawaka Avenue to Battell Park, where a remembrance ceremony will take place. The events are organized by VFW Post 360 and American Legion Post 161, in partnership with the city and other local veteran organizations.