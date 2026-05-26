Prosecutors charge officer's shooter with attempted murder

LaPorte County prosecutors today (Tuesday) filed formal charges against the Chicago man who shot a sheriff’s deputy Friday in a Michigan City hospital.

Court records say 22-year-old Sharod Grafton is charged with three counts: Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon, and Level 6 felony auto theft.

Prosecutor Sean Fagan’s office also filed notice of their intent to seek an enhanced penalty for using a gun in the crime because of a prior gun-related conviction that Grafton has.

The case is set for an initial hearing Thursday before Judge Jaime Oss.

Meanwhile, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson continues to recover in the hospital from three gunshot wounds. On Friday prosecutors say Grafton shot Samuelson after the officer questioned him about his alleged involvement in some criminal activity earlier that day. Samuelson had given him a ride to the hospital thinking he was helping someone with car trouble.

Area law enforcement have started a meal train for Samuelson’s family while he recovers. For a link, find this story at WVPE.org.