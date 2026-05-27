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Samuelson in critical but stable condition, reunites with K9 partner

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Officer Jon Samuelson reunited with his K9 partner, Bosco, Tuesday in his intensive care unit room at Memorial Hospital.
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LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Officer Jon Samuelson reunited with his K9 partner, Bosco, Tuesday in his intensive care unit room at Memorial Hospital.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson remains in critical condition but he continues to make progress in his recovery after being shot three times at a Michigan City hospital on Friday.

The update on Samuelson came Wednesday in a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s department with the hashtag, Sammy Strong. The department says Samuelson “has made significant strides in his recovery. He is communicating with family, friends, and colleagues and remains in good spirits.”

On Tuesday Samuelson was reunited with his K9 partner, Bosco, in his intensive care unit room at Memorial Hospital, where the sheriff’s department had high praise for the care Samuelson has received.

LaPorte County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Samuelson’s alleged shooter, 22-year-old Jarod Grafton of Chicago, with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and auto theft. Court records say Grafton shot Samuelson in the emergency room after the officer confronted him about his allegedly having stolen a car from his mother at gunpoint in Chicago earlier that day.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott