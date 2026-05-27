Samuelson in critical but stable condition, reunites with K9 partner

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson remains in critical condition but he continues to make progress in his recovery after being shot three times at a Michigan City hospital on Friday.

The update on Samuelson came Wednesday in a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s department with the hashtag, Sammy Strong. The department says Samuelson “has made significant strides in his recovery. He is communicating with family, friends, and colleagues and remains in good spirits.”

On Tuesday Samuelson was reunited with his K9 partner, Bosco, in his intensive care unit room at Memorial Hospital, where the sheriff’s department had high praise for the care Samuelson has received.

LaPorte County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Samuelson’s alleged shooter, 22-year-old Jarod Grafton of Chicago, with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and auto theft. Court records say Grafton shot Samuelson in the emergency room after the officer confronted him about his allegedly having stolen a car from his mother at gunpoint in Chicago earlier that day.