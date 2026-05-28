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Fitz drags commissioners, administrator over assistant prosecutor pay on his way out

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT
WSBT
Former Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz speaks at a press conference Wednesday about why he recently resigned.

Tensions rose Wednesday between former Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz and county leaders and police at a press conference Fitz held to talk about his recent resignation.

Fitz, who will next serve as neighboring Branch County’s prosecutor, took some parting shots at Cass County commissioners and Administrator Jennifer Rentfrow for not supporting enough of his requests to increase pay for assistant prosecutors.

Fitz told WSBT that he worked hard to recruit six highly-qualified assistant prosecutors but they’ve all quit too.

”As recently as May 1, all six were here. June 1, they will all be gone," Fitz said. "It could have been solved with a few thousand dollars. Instead they have a vacant prosecutor’s office.”

Rentfrow and Commissioners Chair Jeremiah Jones issued a statement disagreeing with Fitz’s characterization. They said they have increased pay but they had to balance his requests with the entire county government’s workforce needs and constrained budgets.

Meanwhile, Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman on Thursday announced he’s appointed local attorney Sarah Scoggin as interim prosecutor until he can find someone to finish the remaining two and a half years of Fitz’ term.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Cass County Prosecutor Victor FitzpayCass CountyCass County Circuit Court Judge Mark HermanSarah Scoggin
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott