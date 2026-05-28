Fitz drags commissioners, administrator over assistant prosecutor pay on his way out

Tensions rose Wednesday between former Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz and county leaders and police at a press conference Fitz held to talk about his recent resignation.

Fitz, who will next serve as neighboring Branch County’s prosecutor, took some parting shots at Cass County commissioners and Administrator Jennifer Rentfrow for not supporting enough of his requests to increase pay for assistant prosecutors.

Fitz told WSBT that he worked hard to recruit six highly-qualified assistant prosecutors but they’ve all quit too.

”As recently as May 1, all six were here. June 1, they will all be gone," Fitz said. "It could have been solved with a few thousand dollars. Instead they have a vacant prosecutor’s office.”

Rentfrow and Commissioners Chair Jeremiah Jones issued a statement disagreeing with Fitz’s characterization. They said they have increased pay but they had to balance his requests with the entire county government’s workforce needs and constrained budgets.

Meanwhile, Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman on Thursday announced he’s appointed local attorney Sarah Scoggin as interim prosecutor until he can find someone to finish the remaining two and a half years of Fitz’ term.