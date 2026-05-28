Transpo may eliminate one route, adjust several others, under proposed service cuts

Transpo may soon eliminate one of its bus routes and adjust service on several others, as it tries to balance its budget.

The proposed service adjustments include the elimination of Route 14 along Sample Street in South Bend. Transpo says it’s the least productive route per trip, with many passengers choosing to take the more frequent Route 10 bus on Western Avenue. Route 10 may be extended to cover the western portion of the current Route 14. Transpo is also looking at changes in Mishawaka, including shortening the east end of Route 1.

The agency says it needs to cut operating costs by 15 percent. The proposed adjustments would require five fewer drivers, although Transpo says it doesn’t plan to terminate any employees. Instead, it would reduce the need for overtime and result in fewer missed trips.

A public open house will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s main branch in South Bend. One was held this week in Mishawaka. The plan will then go back to the Transpo Board for final approval.

Transpo isn’t the only bus operator impacted by budget constraints. The Interurban Trolley is cutting service starting Monday, as funding fails to keep up with rising operating costs.