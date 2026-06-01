© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend school taking tower down, seeks memorial ideas

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Joshua Kaiser, head of school at Good Shepherd Montessori School in South Bend, poses in front of the bell tower the school will soon start demolishing.

The skyline on South Bend’s near east side will change a bit this summer. Good Shepherd Montessori School is taking down its bell tower.

The tower has stood over the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Eddy Street for 55 years.

Good Shepherd Montessori bought the former First Christian Church property in 2009. Josh Kaiser says when he became head of school in 2022, they started noticing fractures in the brick. Since then they’ve received extensive engineering consultations and have had to install some masonry pins and repair a steel supporting rod.

Kaiser says that while the school is sad to remove what’s become a fixture in the area, spending money on such things does not serve their mission of educating students. They’ll have the tower down by the time school starts in August.

“It kind of became an ongoing concern for us, just in terms of, here’s something where we’re spending money to keep it safe, make sure that’s top priority for students, faculty, community members, and I think at a certain point we just realized we need to get ourselves in position to fix this in a more sustainable way going forward," Kaiser says.

Kaiser says the school will soon launch a website inviting current families, alumni, neighbors, and community members to offer ideas on how to memorialize the tower.

“I think of things like, there’s a church in Kansas City that has sort of a light display, and I think after the Twin Towers came down they did something similar. I don’t know if that’s the direction we would go or not but we’ve tried to think creative because you think, oh, that is a shame.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott