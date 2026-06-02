Elkhart reinvests in Ullery Park nearly 30 years after it opened

The city of Elkhart is reinvigorating a park on a site that’s played an important role in the city’s African-American history.

Ullery Park was established in 1997 after the closure there of Ullery School, formerly called South Side School.

On Tuesday the city held a groundbreaking for a $750,000 overhaul of the park. Elkhart Parks Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki described why the city chose Ullery.

Czarnecki minorities :15 … “We are looking at this improvement process as an opportunity to re-engage citizens who have felt left out of a lot of things in the city.”

The upgrades will include a splash pad, walking paths, a shelter, restrooms, and new lighting and landscaping.

Czarnecki says the neighborhood is excited and that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Czarnecki met them :18 … “We met and walked and talked with several people in the neighborhood. We went to 200 homes and we did bilingual representation because a third of that neighborhood is Hispanic, and so I think we did the work to try and get the understanding, and that’s what is exciting people, because we’ve met them with what they’ve wanted to see.”