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Elkhart reinvests in Ullery Park nearly 30 years after it opened

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson speaks Monday at a groundbreaking for the city's $750,000 renovation of Ullery Park on the city's south side.
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Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson speaks Monday at a groundbreaking for the city's $750,000 renovation of Ullery Park on the city's south side.

The city of Elkhart is reinvigorating a park on a site that’s played an important role in the city’s African-American history.

Ullery Park was established in 1997 after the closure there of Ullery School, formerly called South Side School.

On Tuesday the city held a groundbreaking for a $750,000 overhaul of the park. Elkhart Parks Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki described why the city chose Ullery.

Czarnecki minorities :15 … “We are looking at this improvement process as an opportunity to re-engage citizens who have felt left out of a lot of things in the city.”

The upgrades will include a splash pad, walking paths, a shelter, restrooms, and new lighting and landscaping.

Czarnecki says the neighborhood is excited and that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Czarnecki met them :18 … “We met and walked and talked with several people in the neighborhood. We went to 200 homes and we did bilingual representation because a third of that neighborhood is Hispanic, and so I think we did the work to try and get the understanding, and that’s what is exciting people, because we’ve met them with what they’ve wanted to see.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Parks and Rec.Ullery ParkJamison Czarnecki
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott