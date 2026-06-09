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Saint Mary's new bell beckons donors, students in need

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT
A new bronze bell as it was delivered last week to Saint Mary's College, where it was installed in the bell tower atop LeMans Hall, pictured in the background.
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A new bronze bell as it was delivered last week to Saint Mary's College, where it was installed in the bell tower atop LeMans Hall, pictured in the background.

Since it was built in 1925, the bell tower atop LeMans Hall at Saint Mary’s College had never held a bell. That changed this past weekend.

A church bell was heard for the first time Saturday night at Saint Mary’s College's LeMans Hall, when they unveiled a new bell secretly installed last week after it was shipped from a New England church.

The bell signaled the launch of the public phase of the all-female college’s Ring Out, Ring True campaign to raise $200 million. They raised $180 million of that in the quiet phase.

College President Katie Conboy says those bells signal new access to college for many. Conboy says Saint Mary’s has added nearly 300 students over the past several years, bringing enrollment up to over 1,600. Many of these students come with needs.

”31% of them in next year’s class are first in their family to go to college," Conboy said. "30% of them are students of color. We are just recruiting such fabulous students but many times they come to us with needs for tuition fees and also needs that go beyond tuition and fees.”

So the college has raised almost $60 million for scholarships and $9 million to create an Office for Student Empowerment.

“We’ve also raised a lot of other funds for experiential learning for our students, to make sure that every student has the opportunity to have internships and externships, study abroad, research opportunities, whatever it is that’s going to help advance them in their degree progress and prepare them to do the things they want to do when they graduate.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott