Saint Mary's new bell beckons donors, students in need

Since it was built in 1925, the bell tower atop LeMans Hall at Saint Mary’s College had never held a bell. That changed this past weekend.

A church bell was heard for the first time Saturday night at Saint Mary’s College's LeMans Hall, when they unveiled a new bell secretly installed last week after it was shipped from a New England church.

The bell signaled the launch of the public phase of the all-female college’s Ring Out, Ring True campaign to raise $200 million. They raised $180 million of that in the quiet phase.

College President Katie Conboy says those bells signal new access to college for many. Conboy says Saint Mary’s has added nearly 300 students over the past several years, bringing enrollment up to over 1,600. Many of these students come with needs.

”31% of them in next year’s class are first in their family to go to college," Conboy said. "30% of them are students of color. We are just recruiting such fabulous students but many times they come to us with needs for tuition fees and also needs that go beyond tuition and fees.”

So the college has raised almost $60 million for scholarships and $9 million to create an Office for Student Empowerment.

“We’ve also raised a lot of other funds for experiential learning for our students, to make sure that every student has the opportunity to have internships and externships, study abroad, research opportunities, whatever it is that’s going to help advance them in their degree progress and prepare them to do the things they want to do when they graduate.”