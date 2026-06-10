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Sheriff's department starts bank fund to help Samuelson recover

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT

People wanting to support the LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot at a Michigan City hospital now have a second way to give.

A GoFundMe started by the uncle of Deputy Jon Samuelson’s wife has already raised over $142,000 of a $150,000 goal. The sheriff’s department on Wednesday announced that supporters can now also donate to Samuelson at any area Horizon Bank branch.

After 13 days in the hospital, Samuelson on June 4 was transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Captain Derek Allen says the public has been generous and is very interested in Samuelson’s welfare.

“They’re calling the agency, they’re calling my office phone, they’re stopping deputies in the public, they’re asking questions at calls for service that the deputies are responding to, wanting to provide some sort of donation or gift," Allen said. "We’ve got gifts pouring in from as far away as Florida. I talked to a gentleman today who is going to be sending a package for Jon and his family. So it’s not just here locally, it’s across the nation and it’s really impacted people through this tragedy.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott