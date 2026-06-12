© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hoosier lawmaker's bill aims to expand use of Amber Alerts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:03 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Granger) would expand the use of Amber Alerts.

The HAILEY Act would let police issue Amber Alerts for anyone under 18 who they believe to be a high-risk missing person. Currently, they’re only for cases when an abduction can be confirmed and a child is believed to be in immediate danger.

The bill is named for 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee of Fishers. She went missing in January and was later found dead in Ohio. Investigators believe she was taken there by a man she met online. An AMBER alert was never issued because she was initially classified as a runaway.

Yakym’s press release says the current standard “continues to leave children vulnerable to online predators.”

State lawmakers have also taken action since Buzbee’s death – adding a “missing children” designation to the state’s Silver Alert system and putting new restrictions on social media.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Rudy YakymAMBER Alert
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger