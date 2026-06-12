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Indiana Department of Homeland Security wants residents' storm damage reports

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT
A tree limb rests on the roof of the home of Shannon and Terri Koelbl, at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Avalon Street in Elkhart. The couple hired an arborist Friday to handle the tree. They have homeowner's insurance but will have to pay their policy's $1,000 deductible.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A tree limb rests on the roof of the home of Shannon and Terri Koelbl, at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Avalon Street in Elkhart. The couple hired an arborist Friday to handle the tree. They have homeowner's insurance but will have to pay their policy's $1,000 deductible.

Elkhart County residents are being asked to submit storm damage reports to Indiana 211. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the reports will help it determine how much damage took place and decide on next steps to help with recovery.

Residents in Elkhart, Lake, Porter and Huntington counties can report damage from Thursday's storms on the Indiana 211 website or by calling 866-211-9966. Residents in other counties should call their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damages should be reported to the local USDA Farm Service Agency.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Storm DamageElkhart CountyIndiana Department of Homeland Security
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger