Indiana Department of Homeland Security wants residents' storm damage reports

Elkhart County residents are being asked to submit storm damage reports to Indiana 211. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the reports will help it determine how much damage took place and decide on next steps to help with recovery.

Residents in Elkhart, Lake, Porter and Huntington counties can report damage from Thursday's storms on the Indiana 211 website or by calling 866-211-9966. Residents in other counties should call their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damages should be reported to the local USDA Farm Service Agency.