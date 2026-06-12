Tree firms have busy day after wind storms hit Michiana

As the owner of Three Rivers-based tree service company, American Arbor, Matthew Bainbridge was a busy man Friday after Thursday night’s storms. They were one of many firms helping Michiana residents who suffered property damage.

“We’ve been kind of all around Elkhart, Bristol, Edwardsburg, we have a crew that’s over in Sturgis, and I think we’re probably at about 25 properties right now,” Bainbridge said.

His new customers included Shannon and Terri Koelbl. A tree fell on their home at Indiana Avenue and Avalon Street in Elkhart. Shannon was at work at the time and Terri was asleep.

They have homeowner’s insurance but aren’t thrilled about paying their $1,000 deductible.

“Woke up to my bedroom window getting smashed above my head," Terri said. "It sucks. It’s gonna hurt but you got to do what you got to do. Just pick up and move on. But we’re healthy and alive. That’s all that matters. That’s the main thing.”

Indiana & Michigan Power said over 43,000 customers were still without power by mid-day Friday, down from a peak of 62,000.

The city of Elkhart didn’t let the storm stop their Rhapsody Music & Craft Festival that started Friday. The city added a resource table with phone charging stations for people who still didn’t have power at home.