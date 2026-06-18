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How's the bypass? It turned out safe for horse, thanks to helpers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:32 PM EDT
A horse is seen running north on S.R. 331 Thursday, near the Meijer store, after it escaped from a property south of the U.S. 20 bypass.
Kelly Hardy
A horse is seen running north on S.R. 331 Thursday, near the Meijer store, after it escaped from a property south of the U.S. 20 bypass. After this picture was taken, the horse got onto the bypass and caused quite a ruckus but was safely returned home.

The popular Michiana question, “How’s the bypass?” brought an unusual answer Thursday morning. Drivers saw some literal horsepower.

29-year-old truck driver Darren Good of South Bend says he wasn’t thrilled to be called into work early Thursday morning but then things turned interesting. Shortly after 7:30, Good was headed to Elkhart on the U.S. 20 bypass when he was surprised to see vehicles backed up on the Ironwood entrance ramp.

“I happened to look through a break in traffic and I see a horse, running down the wrong lane down the bypass," Good said. "Little bit after that a yellow Dodge Ram came flying down, all of them going the wrong way down the bypass. Everybody was at a standstill and everybody was just rubbernecking and watching. It caught me completely off guard.”

The horse had escaped from a property south of the bypass, and apparently crossed over the bypass bridge because it was seen in front of the Meijer store there. But then it headed back south and started galloping west in the eastbound lane. Three men got out of their vehicles and corralled the horse until police arrived. They even fed it some hay that a trucker was carrying to help it calm down.

Police said the owner declined vet treatment, and they praised bypass drivers for coming together to keep the horse safe.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott