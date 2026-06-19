Organizers say Jazz Fest is a major draw to downtown Elkhart

The Elkhart Jazz Festival continues throughout the weekend. Performers like John Pizzarelli and St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be in downtown Elkhart, along with thousands of visitors.

Organizers estimate that Jazz Fest’s typical attendance is 15,000 to 20,000, and it’s not unusual to see visitors from up to two dozen states. “People were shouting out that they were here from Arizona and North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, so, you know, we have a significant draw,” said Trevor Wendzonka, chair of the festival's marketing committee, of the audience at Thursday night's performance.

Wendzonka says an event this size has a significant impact on the local economy, and it’s become a great way for local stores and restaurants to showcase what they have to offer. "I think if you were to check in on some of the restaurants, they might tell you that you should’ve made your reservation by now," Wendzonka said. "You know, the hotels are probably the same way."

He says part of what makes Elkhart so appealing to jazz musicians and fans is its history. “Elkhart’s the musical instrument capital of the world, and we’ve had that distinction going back 150 years, really, since the days of C.G. Conn.”

Wendzonka says festival organizers try to include something for everyone, not just fans of traditional jazz. He adds that Elkhart’s music scene is gaining attention, beyond the festival itself.

"Now, we’ve come so far," Wendzonka said. "Elkhart’s a ‘music town’ – is kind of how we’re referring to ourselves in some ways – because there is so much live music around every corner and it’s all year round and it’s growing."

The Elkhart Jazz Festival continues through Sunday afternoon.