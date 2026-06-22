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Elkhart County Parks aims to get kids, families outdoors, moving

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
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Elkhart County Parks plan a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday for a new addition to their newest park, Corson Riverwoods County Park. It’s an effort to get kids playing more outdoors and get their parents and families moving too.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials will unveil the park’s new Pollinator Playpath. It’s a 1.5-mile path featuring a giant crawl-through beehive, climbing trees, and accessible swings and twirling elements.

Parks director Ronda DeCaire says the concept, marking a national trend, is to create trails for young children and their families within a park, where they can stop to play and learn at stations.

“So it gets an entire family moving together, whereas the older concept is you have a playground, and the parents sit on the bench and watch the kids," DeCaire says.

And DeCaire says getting young children outdoors is more important than ever, as parents have become increasingly fearful of letting their children play outside unsupervised, and children are so drawn to screens indoors.

“So creating spaces like the Pollinator Playpath are super important for creating those spots where families can feel safe taking a trip to a nearby park and being in those nature spaces.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Corson Riverwoods County ParkElkhart County Parks
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott