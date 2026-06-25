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Agreement starts construction on DTSB apartments, hotel, retail

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
A rendering of how Great Lakes Capital's Madison Lifestyle District will look once finished. This view looks at the site from the north.
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A rendering of how Great Lakes Capital's Madison Lifestyle District will look once finished. This view looks at the site from the north.

Now that the buildings and parking lots are demolished, a developer will start building an apartment, hotel and retail project downtown South Bend.

The city’s redevelopment commission on Thursday voted to greenlight the start of construction of the Madison Lifestyle District, in between LaSalle Avenue and Memorial Hospital. The step marked the end of a two-year due diligence period, as developer Great Lakes Capital and the city have partnered to clear the site.

In a first phase, the developer has committed to build 190 market-rate apartments, up from 150 initially, and a 119-room nationally branded, upscale hotel. The city has agreed to build a parking garage and improve pedestrian crossings.

A second phase, its agreement yet to be finalized, calls for Great Lakes Capital to build another mixed-use building with 90 apartments, with some of them designated as workforce housing, meaning middle-income tenants who make too much for public subsidies but not enough to afford market rents. The city would build a second parking garage to serve that building.

The city will pay for the garages by issuing about $18 million in bonds, repaying them with revenue from new sales and income taxes generated at the site.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Madison Lifestyle DistrictDowntown South BendSouth Bend Redevelopment CommissionGreat Lakes Capital
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott